S.C. lawmakers hold a brief hearing on expansion of voting options

South Carolina election
South Carolina election(WRDW)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 15, 2021 at 2:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - A bill in South Carolina that would greatly expand voting through no-excuse absentee ballots and eliminating witnesses for votes cast by mail got a hearing in the Republican dominated Legislature.

But the subcommittee hearing was less than an hour long, forced to end without a vote because the House was going into session.

Not all the supporters of the proposal got a chance to speak.

The 10 people who did speak supported the bill.

It would allow people to register to vote and cast an in-person absentee ballot the same day and would allow college IDs with photos to be used as identification at the polls.

