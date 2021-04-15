Advertisement

Regal to reopen Augusta theater next week, Aiken location next month

Bars and taverns are able to reopen their doors.
Bars and taverns are able to reopen their doors.(Amber Lake)
By Staff and wire reports
Published: Apr. 15, 2021 at 8:49 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - One of Augusta’s movie theaters is going to be back up and running soon.

Regal’s Augusta Exchange and I-Max, 1144 Agerton Lane, is set to reopen April 23, according to Regal’s website.

The Regal location at Aiken Mall is set to reopen May 21.

The movie theater company closed all of its locations in March of last year.

For nearly half a year, its 7,211 screens and 549 theatres in the U.S. were dark. Doors will open with attendance limited for social distancing.

MORE | James Brown birthday block party is coming back to downtown Augusta

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtesy: LayoutSparks / Creative Commons Attribution 2.0 Generic
Aiken woman wins $300,000 from scratch-off lottery ticket
Grocery store chain Food Lion has changed its policy regarding uniform requirements after the...
Grocery store reopens as a new Food Lion location in Augusta
Johnah Schafner's mugshots through the years.
Twice-hunted local escapee faces more prison time
Seth David Cibak, 15.
Teen reported missing in North Augusta area found safe
Columbia County deputies say this man disguised himself as a Walmart employee and stole nearly...
Fake Walmart employee strikes again in Columbia County, stealing 19 iPhones

Latest News

Dae’Kwon Simmons
Augusta man found guilty of fatally gunning down Aiken man in 2019
Canal
Film crews do more work in Augusta for Mel Gibson movie
Canal
Film crews do more work in Augusta for Mel Gibson movie
generic photos
Georgia education funding makes a rebound