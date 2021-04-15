Police investigating possible arson at downtown Aiken restaurant

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - An early morning fire that caused minor damage to a downtown Aiken restaurant is being investigated as arson, authorities report.

Police received a call for a fire at Tailgate Tavern, located at 231 The Alley SW in Aiken around 7 a.m., Capt. Marty Sawyer with the Aiken Department of Public Safety said.

The fire occurred outside on the business’ patio which sits along The Alley in Aiken.

No injuries were reported and no significant damage was caused from the fire, Sawyer said.

While details on how the fire started are limited, police say the incident is suspicious and are investigating it as arson.

“Tailgate had a fire on the patio this morning and smoke got through the restaurant,” the business posted on Facebook. “It isn’t too bad, thank God. We are planning on being open today but we will have a very limited menu.

Anyone with any information on this fire is urged to contact the Aiken Department of Public Safety by calling (803) 642-7620.

