One person in custody after North Augusta Gardens shooting

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - North Augusta Department of Public Safety responded to a shooting incident at North Augusta Gardens shortly after 5 p.m.

According to PIO Lt. Tim Thornton, one person, Donte Fogle is facing pending charges based on the evidence collected at the scene and by witnesses to the incident.

Officials say shots were fired but no one was injured or hit.

We will provide updates as more details become available.

