Now you can check out a mobile hotspot from Augusta libraries

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - You can now check out a mobile hotspot from the Augusta-Richmond County library system, providing internet access at home or on the go.

The hotspots can be checked out from all six branches as part of a one-year pilot program partially funded bvy the Library Services and Technology Act through the Institute of Museum and Library Services.

Anyone 18 or older with a local library card in good standing can check out a mobile hotspot.

Here are the rules:

First-time hotspot borrowers must agree to the terms of the hotspot use policy

The loan period is seven days, and they are available on a first-come, first-served basis.

You can check online to see if a hotspot is currently available for checkout. They can’t be reserved through the online catalog.

Once you return a hotspot, you must wait at least 24 hours before checking out another one.

Hotspots must be returned inside the library where they were checked out from.

Fines are $3 per day for late hotspots. Service will be turned off after the eighth day of borrowing.

When hotspots become 30 days past due, borrowers will be charged the full replacement cost of $115. After 60 days past due, an additional $10 collection agency fee will be charged.

Learn more at arcpls.org/hotspots.

The library system is also offering a virtual meeting room service. Host a meeting up to four hours for 100 people. To schedule a meeting, visit arcpls.org/meetings.

