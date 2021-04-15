Advertisement

Now you can check out a mobile hotspot from Augusta libraries

Augusta-Richmond County Public Library System
Augusta-Richmond County Public Library System
By Staff
Published: Apr. 15, 2021 at 1:59 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - You can now check out a mobile hotspot from the Augusta-Richmond County library system, providing internet access at home or on the go.

The hotspots can be checked out from all six branches as part of a one-year pilot program partially funded bvy the Library Services and Technology Act through the Institute of Museum and Library Services.

Anyone 18 or older with a local library card in good standing can check out a mobile hotspot.

Here are the rules:

  • First-time hotspot borrowers must agree to the terms of the hotspot use policy.
  • The loan period is seven days, and they are available on a first-come, first-served basis.
  • You can check online to see if a hotspot is currently available for checkout. They can’t be reserved through the online catalog.
  • Once you return a hotspot, you must wait at least 24 hours before checking out another one.
  • Hotspots must be returned inside the library where they were checked out from.
  • Fines are $3 per day for late hotspots. Service will be turned off after the eighth day of borrowing.
  • When hotspots become 30 days past due, borrowers will be charged the full replacement cost of $115. After 60 days past due, an additional $10 collection agency fee will be charged.

Learn more at arcpls.org/hotspots.

The library system is also offering a virtual meeting room service. Host a meeting up to four hours for 100 people. To schedule a meeting, visit arcpls.org/meetings.

