Now you can check out a mobile hotspot from Augusta libraries
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - You can now check out a mobile hotspot from the Augusta-Richmond County library system, providing internet access at home or on the go.
The hotspots can be checked out from all six branches as part of a one-year pilot program partially funded bvy the Library Services and Technology Act through the Institute of Museum and Library Services.
Anyone 18 or older with a local library card in good standing can check out a mobile hotspot.
Here are the rules:
- First-time hotspot borrowers must agree to the terms of the hotspot use policy.
- The loan period is seven days, and they are available on a first-come, first-served basis.
- You can check online to see if a hotspot is currently available for checkout. They can’t be reserved through the online catalog.
- Once you return a hotspot, you must wait at least 24 hours before checking out another one.
- Hotspots must be returned inside the library where they were checked out from.
- Fines are $3 per day for late hotspots. Service will be turned off after the eighth day of borrowing.
- When hotspots become 30 days past due, borrowers will be charged the full replacement cost of $115. After 60 days past due, an additional $10 collection agency fee will be charged.
Learn more at arcpls.org/hotspots.
The library system is also offering a virtual meeting room service. Host a meeting up to four hours for 100 people. To schedule a meeting, visit arcpls.org/meetings.
