Man wanted for stealing firearm on Wrightsboro Road

Travis Lamar Jones
Travis Lamar Jones(Photo courtesy of the Richmond County Sheriff's Office)
By Staff
Published: Apr. 15, 2021 at 3:15 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the whereabouts of a suspect who reportedly swiped a firearm earlier this week.

Travis Lamar Jones, 20, currently has an active warrant for his arrest for the charge of robbery by sudden snatching in reference to an incident that occurred on Sunday on the 3200 block of Wrightsboro Road.

He may frequent the Fox Den housing complex, located at 237 Fox Trace in Augusta, and should be considered armed and dangerous, deputies report.

Jones is described as being 6-feet and one inch tall, weighing 190 pounds.

Anyone with any information concerning Jones is urged contact Inv. Lucas Heise or any on-call investigator with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at (706) 821-1026 or 821-1080.

