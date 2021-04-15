Advertisement

It’s April 15, but it’s not tax day this year — for most of us, at least

By Staff
Published: Apr. 15, 2021
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Today is April 15, and in a normal year, that would mean it’s tax day.

But this year, most of us are getting a little extra time.

The deadline to file your taxes this year is May 17th.

That deadline applies to federal taxes, as well as state taxes in Georgia and South Carolina.

There is an exception to know about, though.

Anyone who pays estimated taxes — like small business owners — must make their payment by today.

