‘I think I’m still in shock that my work is worthy of something like this’ : local mom earns a sweet spot in worldwide cake competition

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -“I started baking when I was around 16.”

For Sherry Legarda, baking was always something she loved to do.

“I really enjoy baking because it really takes me to a whole different world I guess, one where I am in control.”

As a single mom of twins, she started working at a local bakery in her hometown of El Paso Texas.

“I am literally making this up as I go.”

And the rest was pretty much history. Not knowing that this picture of one of her most recent cakes would land her a spot in a worldwide competition; the world’s extraordinary cake contest.

“I think I’m still in shock that my work is worthy of something like this,” she said. “I’m just a mom working a full time job providing for her kids doing this on the side as a hobby.”

Though she’s still not sure how it got entered.

“I did not put my cake into this contest, it just got randomly selected; it’s crazy.”

She said she’s been in shock about a lot of things, but this one definitely takes the cake.

“It gives you a little bit of hope for the world because you hear so much negative things about people and it’s pretty heartwarming to know that complete strangers will back up another complete stranger, without knowing their story or their anything.”

Giving her hope and motivation for the future.

“I want to one day hopefully open up my own shop.”

You can vote for Sherry’s rainbow cake every hour on the hour here.

You can also look at other cakes she’s made.

