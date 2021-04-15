Advertisement

Golden Harvest hosting Saturday mobile market in Augusta

By Staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2021 at 10:34 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - There’s no break for the Golden Harvest Food Bank as it will hold another mobile market this weekend.

Those mobile markets will be held on Saturday at 430 8th St in Augusta, starting at 10 a.m.

These drive-thrus are no-contact, so make sure your trunk is empty so volunteers can load up the food for you.

If you or someone you know needs help, see our food assistance resources for residents in the CSRA page.

