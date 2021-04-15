Advertisement

Georgia getting $1.57B in child care aid from American Rescue Act

Apr. 15, 2021
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Georgia is due for $1.57 billion of the $39 billion in American Rescue Plan funds released Thursday to states, territories and tribes to address child care issues caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

These funds will help early childhood educators and family child care providers keep their doors open, the Biden administration said.

The administration said the money will:

  • Help hundreds of thousands child care centers and family child care providers make rent or mortgage payments, pay bills, maintain or improve facilities and pay off debt incurred during the pandemic.
  • Pay for costs of safety measures such as masks, physical distancing, improved ventilation and consistent cleaning.
  • Keep workers on payroll, rehire laid-off workers, recruit new workers and increase the pay and benefits of child care workers.
  • Provide child care subsidies to families earning below 85% state median income and families performing essential work.

The American Rescue Plan also included an increase in support for child care through changes in the Child and Dependent Care Tax Credit.

