Georgia education funding makes a rebound
Published: Apr. 15, 2021 at 8:55 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
ATLANTA (WRDW/WAGT) - Funding for Georgia’s public schools is almost back to pre-pandemic levels.
Lawmakers released new details about the state budget.
About 96 percent of education funding has been restored after a year of budget cuts because of the pandemic.
Another key item in the budget is rural broadband access.
About $30 million is going toward expanding it statewide.
Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.