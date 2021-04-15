Georgia education funding makes a rebound

ATLANTA (WRDW/WAGT) - Funding for Georgia’s public schools is almost back to pre-pandemic levels.

Lawmakers released new details about the state budget.

About 96 percent of education funding has been restored after a year of budget cuts because of the pandemic.

Another key item in the budget is rural broadband access.

About $30 million is going toward expanding it statewide.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.