Advertisement

Film crews do more work in Augusta for Mel Gibson movie

By Staff
Published: Apr. 15, 2021 at 9:11 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The News 12 cameras were rolling Wednesday as film crews shot some scenes for a movie along the Augusta Canal.

This filming is for the same movie Mel Gibson was shooting downtown on Broad Street two weeks ago.

It’s called “Agent Game,” and we’re told the cast and crew plan to be in the area a while longer.

When Gibson was in town a coupe of weeks ago, our cameras were rolling at just the right time to catch a glimpse of the star in action.

The filming shut down a portion of Broad Street for a time.

MORE | Regal to reopen Augusta theater next week, Aiken location next month

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtesy: LayoutSparks / Creative Commons Attribution 2.0 Generic
Aiken woman wins $300,000 from scratch-off lottery ticket
Grocery store chain Food Lion has changed its policy regarding uniform requirements after the...
Grocery store reopens as a new Food Lion location in Augusta
Johnah Schafner's mugshots through the years.
Twice-hunted local escapee faces more prison time
Seth David Cibak, 15.
Teen reported missing in North Augusta area found safe
Columbia County deputies say this man disguised himself as a Walmart employee and stole nearly...
Fake Walmart employee strikes again in Columbia County, stealing 19 iPhones

Latest News

Dae’Kwon Simmons
Augusta man found guilty of fatally gunning down Aiken man in 2019
Canal
Film crews do more work in Augusta for Mel Gibson movie
generic photos
Georgia education funding makes a rebound
Bars and taverns are able to reopen their doors.
Regal to reopen Augusta theater next week, Aiken location next month