Film crews do more work in Augusta for Mel Gibson movie

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The News 12 cameras were rolling Wednesday as film crews shot some scenes for a movie along the Augusta Canal.

This filming is for the same movie Mel Gibson was shooting downtown on Broad Street two weeks ago.

It’s called “Agent Game,” and we’re told the cast and crew plan to be in the area a while longer.

When Gibson was in town a coupe of weeks ago, our cameras were rolling at just the right time to catch a glimpse of the star in action.

The filming shut down a portion of Broad Street for a time.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.