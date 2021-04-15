Advertisement

Divers to examine capsized lift boat off Louisiana coast

By Robb Hays
Published: Apr. 15, 2021 at 1:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PORT FOURCHON, La. (WAFB/Gray News) - Divers have arrived to examine the lift boat that capsized off the coast of Port Fourchon, La., Tuesday, the United States Coast Guard confirmed.

USCG Petty Officer Carlos Galarza said private divers have been contracted to perform the mission.

Galarza said the first dive is planned for Thursday afternoon, depending on weather conditions. The lift boat capsized during a severe storm, with 19 people on board.

Six victims were safely rescued and one was found deceased.

The other 12 workers remain missing, Galarza said Thursday morning. Many family members of the missing have been calling for divers to search the vessel to see if any victims are trapped inside.

The Coast Guard said Wednesday it had already covered more than 1,440 square miles in its searching for the missing workers.

