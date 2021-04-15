Advertisement

Deputies seeking information on home invasion suspect

Home invasion suspect
Home invasion suspect(Photo courtesy of the Richmond County Sheriff's Office)
Published: Apr. 15, 2021 at 2:57 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is currently searching for a home invasion suspect in the Augusta area.

Deputies report the incident that occurred on April 9 on the 1700 block of Berkeley Road where the suspect brandished a dark colored handgun.

The suspect was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, blue jean pants and a teal-colored book bag, the Sheriff’s Office says.

The suspect may frequent the Walden Drive area and should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information concerning this suspect, is urged contact Inv. Lucas Heise or any on-call investigator with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at (706) 821-1026 or (706) 821-1080.

