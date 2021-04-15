Advertisement

Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong

Few scattered showers possible today. Dry Friday before more showers possible Saturday.
By Tim Strong
Published: Apr. 14, 2021 at 3:23 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Skies will stay cloudy and winds will be breezy at times out of the southwest between 8-12 mph. Temperatures will stay warm in the mid to low 60s into early this morning.

Front moving through Thursday bringing a few showers and cooler temps the rest of the week.
Scattered showers are possible early today for the CSRA as a cold front moves through the region, but afternoon rain chances should only hang around for areas south and east of Augusta. Rain totals don’t look impressive and should stay below 0.25″ for most of the area. Highs in the afternoon will be more seasonal and stay in the mid to upper 70s. Winds will be breezy out of the northwest between 8-15 mph.

Dry and seasonal weather expected Friday with morning lows in the upper 40s and afternoons highs in the mid 70s. A few clouds are expected to stick around Friday, but we should be dry with some sun during the day.

Scattered showers look possible again by Saturday as another rain maker moves through the region. Lows Saturday will be near 50 and afternoon highs will be below normal in the upper 60s and low 70s. Rain totals Saturday look to be highest in the southern CSRA with estimates between 0.25-0.75″. Rain totals for areas near Augusta and north are estimated to be 0.25″ or less.

Looking dry Sunday with morning lows near 50. Partly cloudy skies expected during the day with highs a little warmer in the mid to upper 70s.

Monday and Tuesday of next week is looking seasonal with morning lows in the upper 40s and highs in the mid 70s. Showers look possible again by next Wednesday.

