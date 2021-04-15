Advertisement

Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT First Alert Meteorologist Anthony Carpino

Dry Friday before more showers possible Saturday.
By Anthony Carpino
Published: Apr. 15, 2021 at 3:04 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A few of us saw some showers today but the risk for any additional rain will be going down through tonight. Temperatures will be falling out of the 70s and into the upper 40s and low 50s by tomorrow morning. Friday is looking dry and seasonal with temperatures in the mid 70s in the afternoon with a mix of sun and clouds.

Rain chances look to start again by Saturday as another rainmaker moves through the region. Lows Saturday will be near 50 and afternoon highs will be below normal in the upper 60s and low 70s. Rain totals Saturday look to be highest in the southern CSRA with estimates between 0.25-0.50″. Rain totals for areas near Augusta and north are estimated to be 0.25″ or less.

Looking dry Sunday with morning lows near 50. Partly cloudy skies expected during the day with highs a little warmer in the mid to upper 70s.

More sunshine is expected for Monday with temperatures in the mid to upper 70s. Partly cloudy conditions will be possible by Tuesday and Wednesday with morning temps near 50 and afternoon highs in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees. The rest of next week is looking dry with temp near 80 for the second half of the week. Keep it here for the latest.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtesy: LayoutSparks / Creative Commons Attribution 2.0 Generic
Aiken woman wins $300,000 from scratch-off lottery ticket
Grocery store chain Food Lion has changed its policy regarding uniform requirements after the...
Grocery store reopens as a new Food Lion location in Augusta
Johnah Schafner's mugshots through the years.
Twice-hunted local escapee faces more prison time
Seth David Cibak, 15.
Teen reported missing in North Augusta area found safe
Columbia County deputies say this man disguised himself as a Walmart employee and stole nearly...
Fake Walmart employee strikes again in Columbia County, stealing 19 iPhones

Latest News

Cool Down
Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong
A front will move through the region Thursday brining the chance for showers tonight into...
Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong
Warm Highs
Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong
Rain chances are low during the day Wednesday, but a front will move through Wednesday night...
Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale