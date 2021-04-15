Advertisement

Augusta one step closer to new fire chief

Augusta Fire Department
Augusta Fire Department(WABI)
By Staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2021 at 8:39 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -The city of Augusta is one step closer to getting a new fire chief. Tomorrow commissioners are set to have closed interviews with the final candidates for the position.

These closed interviews will get started at 11 a.m.

Former Chief Chris James stepped down in December after finding himself in the middle of controversies around overtime training and department morale.

