Augusta man found guilty of fatally gunning down Aiken man in 2019

Dae’Kwon Simmons
Dae’Kwon Simmons(WRDW)
By Matthew Enfinger
Published: Apr. 15, 2021 at 9:28 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - An Augusta man was found guilty of a 2019 murder in Aiken after a three-day trial ended on Wednesday.

In August 2019, 19-yearold Dae’Kwon Simmons of Augusta was charged in the murder of 42-year-old Larry Swearingen. On Wednesday afternoon, a jury found Simmons guilty of murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, Cassie Hall, assistant solicitor with the Second Judicial Circuit, said.

Judges have not announced a date for sentencing, Hall said.

On Aug. 6, 2019, Swearingen was reportedly walking on the sidewalk along Laurens Street in Aiken with his wife and daughter, Hall described.

The family crossed paths with Simmons who was walking the opposite direction with three other people.

When the two groups passed each other an argument between Swearingen and Simmons transpired.

As the two parted ways, Simmons reportedly shot Swearingen from behind, Hall said. The entire incident was captured on the security camera footage of a nearby business.

Simmons was 17-year-old at the time of the shooting.

“[Simmons] was clearly identified from the video” Hall said. “Simmons shot the victim in the back of the neck from about 48 yards away.”

Simmons was arrested six days later on Aug. 12, 2019 and has been held in the Aiken County detention center since. He will remain in custody there until his sentencing.

