AU takes stand against sexual assault with annual clothesline project

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - This month, Augusta University is raising awareness about sexual assault through their annual clothesline project.

Every year, for decades, AU partners with local organizations to put the clothesline project with one goal in mind: to raise awareness.

But this year all the shirts are traveling all across AU’s campuses for more people to see.

“It’s on us.” That’s the message AU hopes people understand, showing it takes multiple people to help make a difference against sexual assault.

“We’re trying to change the culture by educating. That it can happen to anyone. That it’s not just a stereotypical female,” said Title IX Coordinator Julie Kneuker.

The t-shirts lined up outside and inside the student activities center are created by staff, community members, and students who have experienced sexual assault, or know someone who has.

Kneuker says on average AU sees between 50 to 60 reported sexual misconduct cases each year. This includes domestic violence, stalking, and even exploitation.

Recently there has been a decrease in these kinds of reports and the pandemic and virtual learning could be a reason why.

“I would hope that it’s because of all the prevention and education that we’re doing throughout campus, but I have to think it’s due to people not being around each other as much,” Kneuker said.

But it’s not just an issue on college campuses. University Hospital also offers services to sexual assault victims around the CSRA. They say they saw about a 32 percent decrease in reported cases from 2019 to 2020.

But again, they stress just because fewer cases were reported does not mean fewer sexual assaults are happening. In fact, now more than ever, Kneuker says help is out there.

“Getting more people involved and they see this visual, they think it can’t happen to them, but it can or could have happen to someone you know. They have the power to do something. If they see something, say something,” she said.

The clothesline is getting ready to be moved to AU’s Summerville campus where it will stay there until the end of April.

University Health also has speciality units for rape crisis and sexual assault services available.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.