Advertisement

Apple studies whether Apple Watch can detect COVID-19, flu

The company is teaming up with medical researchers to see if its devices can predict early...
The company is teaming up with medical researchers to see if its devices can predict early signs of respiratory illnesses, like the flu or coronavirus.(Source: CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Apr. 15, 2021 at 1:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Apple is trying to find out if your iPhone or Apple Watch can detect COVID-19.

The company is teaming up with medical researchers to see if its devices can predict early signs of respiratory illnesses, like the flu or coronavirus.

Information being collected for the study includes heart rate, blood oxygen, sleep patterns and even handwashing.

The six-month study will use volunteers from the Seattle area.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtesy: LayoutSparks / Creative Commons Attribution 2.0 Generic
Aiken woman wins $300,000 from scratch-off lottery ticket
Grocery store chain Food Lion has changed its policy regarding uniform requirements after the...
Grocery store reopens as a new Food Lion location in Augusta
Johnah Schafner's mugshots through the years.
Twice-hunted local escapee faces more prison time
Seth David Cibak, 15.
Teen reported missing in North Augusta area found safe
Columbia County deputies say this man disguised himself as a Walmart employee and stole nearly...
Fake Walmart employee strikes again in Columbia County, stealing 19 iPhones

Latest News

FILE - In this Tuesday, April 6, 2021 file photo, Jacob Perea, 7, left, and Juan Perea, 9, hold...
Chicago mayor calls for calm before release of video showing officer fatally shooting 13-year-old
Augusta-Richmond County Public Library System
Now you can check out a mobile hotspot from Augusta libraries
LIVE: President Biden's remarks on Russia sanctions
South Carolina sued by private schools who want public money
Crayons
Georgia getting $1.57B in child care aid from American Rescue Act