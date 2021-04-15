Aiken County shooting victim shows up at hospital with injury

GLOVERVILLE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A shooting victim suffered a leg injury that was not life-threatening, the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office reported today.

The shooting was reported Wednesday night after the male victim showed up at a local hospital, according to deputies.

The incident happened at 103 Turnbull St. in Gloverville, according to deputies.

Saying the investigation was underway, deputies didn’t provide further information about the incident.

