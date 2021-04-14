Advertisement

Texas police officer shot multiple times during traffic stop

The shooting happened at about 4:15 a.m. Wednesday in Burleson, about 45 miles southwest of...
The shooting happened at about 4:15 a.m. Wednesday in Burleson, about 45 miles southwest of Dallas.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 14, 2021 at 8:35 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLESON, Texas (AP) — Authorities say a Texas police officer was shot multiple times during a traffic stop and police are searching for suspects.

The shooting happened at about 4:15 a.m. Wednesday in Burleson, about 45 miles southwest of Dallas.

Police say the officer was taken to a Fort Worth hospital and his condition wasn’t immediately known.

The shooting is at least the fourth involving a Texas law enforcement officer in recent weeks, including last month’s fatal shooting of a Texas state trooper during a traffic stop near Mexia, about 75 miles southeast of Dallas.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Columbia County deputies say this man disguised himself as a Walmart employee and stole nearly...
Fake Walmart employee strikes again in Columbia County, stealing 19 iPhones
Francis Porter, Jr.
Man arrested in double-fatal DUI crash on Plantation Road
Grocery store chain Food Lion has changed its policy regarding uniform requirements after the...
Grocery store reopening as a new Food Lion location in Augusta
Hurricane Dorian moves up the Atlantic seaboard.
I-TEAM: Evacuees may not be able to flee to Augusta this hurricane season
Anyone with information about this man is urged to contact Inv. Anthony Gregory at 706-821-1451...
Do you recognize this Augusta sexual battery suspect?

Latest News

LIVE: Derek Chauvin trial continues
FILE - In this Aug. 21, 2019, file photo, a sign is displayed at Planned Parenthood of Utah in...
Biden begins to undo Trump’s ban on abortion referrals
President Joe Biden meets with members of the Congressional Black Caucus in the Oval Office in...
Biden says pause on Johnson & Johnson shots shows government putting safety first
Bishop Reginald Jackson
Visiting Augusta, Black church leader expects boycott after ‘disappointing’ talk with CEOs