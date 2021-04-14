Advertisement

Arson suspected in fire this week at Evans storage unit

A fire along Washington Road is now being investigated as arson.
A fire along Washington Road is now being investigated as arson.
EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Authorities are investigating a fire that occurred at a business along Washington Road on Monday after first responders recognized clues that could point toward arson.

On Monday morning, a man who leases a unit from Monster Self Storage, 4492 Washington Road in Evans, contacted emergency responders after he unlocked his unit’s front door and was greeted by heavy black smoke, an incident report from the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office states.

After extinguishing the fire, responders noticed the rear door of the unit appeared to be pried open. Deputies arrived and documented that two pry marks could be seen on the door.

The unit owner reported to authorities the source of the fire appeared to have been moved from the corner of the unit to the center, the report states. Items destroyed in the fire contained the security video of the premises.

Deputies canvased the area and found that seven other units in the immediate area of the fire had cut locks.

Authorities haven’t announced any arrests in connection with the case.

