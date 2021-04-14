Advertisement

State of the City address goes virtual this week in Augusta

Augusta Mayor Hardie Davis, Jr. spoke Wednesday on new efforts to re-open certain businesses....
Augusta Mayor Hardie Davis, Jr. spoke Wednesday on new efforts to re-open certain businesses. (Source: WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2021 at 10:27 AM EDT
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta Mayor Hardie Davis Jr. will deliver a virtual State of the City address this week.

It will happen at 7 p.m. Thursday.

The presentation will be made on behalf of the Augusta Commission, according to an announcement from the city.

Although the topics haven’t been announced, the COVID-19 pandemic could play a large part in the talk, since it’s figured so prominently in local and national life over the past year. Davis was among the municipal leaders in Georgia to mandate the wearing of masks in public.

Members of the public can view the presentation at www.facebook.com/augustaga.gov or www.augustaga.gov.

