Section of North Augusta Greeneway reopens after repaving process

By Staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2021 at 4:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - If you like to get out to walk or bike along the North Augusta Greeneway, crews have finished the repaving process.

The project started back on April 5 and was expected to go until April 19. Crews were done resurfacing and repaving, a few days ahead of schedule.

All that’s left are some markers and finishing touches, which they’ll be working on next week.

