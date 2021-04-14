S.C. school district finds THC-infused peanut butter and jelly snack pouches

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - At first, a simple snack appeared to look like an Uncrustable, a peanut butter and jelly pouch.

Lancaster County School officials found some drugs inside them.

Bryan Vaughn, the Director of Safety and Transportation within the district, said THC was detected inside the snack during a weapon and drug scan.

“Every parent should take note,” Vaughn said.

At first glance this looks like a PB&J snack...



But Lancaster County Schools tells us they found this THC infused PB&J during a weapon and drug scan today.



The district said it is working with its K9 handler to check around the district schools for more THC-infused peanut and jelly snacks.

The package said, “Trippy Treats: Munchables.”

The district first learned about the “trippy treat” when a K9 alerted to a bag in a classroom that was subsequently searched.

Vaughn said evidence was found of how marijuana-based products are being marketed and consumed by students.

“If you take a close look at the picture of the package confiscated you will see a product that looks just like what shows in lunch boxes across this county every day,” Vaughn said in a social media post. “The exception is these peanut butter and jelly sandwiches are chock-full of THC that is derived from marijuana. This allows for students to consume the drug undetected.”

Vaughn said the product is targeted toward the student population and is “sold legally in states approved to sell recreational marijuana. It is then transported to places like our county where it ends up in young people’s hands.”

Vaughn offered a warning to parents about keeping an eye on what their children take for lunch.

“We are working to keep up with the trends to deter drug use on our campuses and educate parents so they can protect their children in the community,” he said.

