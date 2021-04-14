Advertisement

S.C. school district finds THC-infused peanut butter and jelly snack pouches

At first, a simple snack appeared to look like an Uncrustable, a peanut butter and jelly pouch.
At first, a simple snack appeared to look like an Uncrustable, a peanut butter and jelly pouch.(WBTV)
By Web Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2021 at 9:52 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - At first, a simple snack appeared to look like an Uncrustable, a peanut butter and jelly pouch.

Lancaster County School officials found some drugs inside them.

Bryan Vaughn, the Director of Safety and Transportation within the district, said THC was detected inside the snack during a weapon and drug scan.

“Every parent should take note,” Vaughn said.

The district said it is working with its K9 handler to check around the district schools for more THC-infused peanut and jelly snacks.

The package said, “Trippy Treats: Munchables.”

The district first learned about the “trippy treat” when a K9 alerted to a bag in a classroom that was subsequently searched.

We Found This During a Weapon and Drug Scan Today! Every Parent Should Take Note We were working with our K9 handler...

Posted by Lancaster County School District Safety & Transportation on Tuesday, April 13, 2021

Vaughn said evidence was found of how marijuana-based products are being marketed and consumed by students.

“If you take a close look at the picture of the package confiscated you will see a product that looks just like what shows in lunch boxes across this county every day,” Vaughn said in a social media post. “The exception is these peanut butter and jelly sandwiches are chock-full of THC that is derived from marijuana. This allows for students to consume the drug undetected.”

Vaughn said the product is targeted toward the student population and is “sold legally in states approved to sell recreational marijuana. It is then transported to places like our county where it ends up in young people’s hands.”

Vaughn offered a warning to parents about keeping an eye on what their children take for lunch.

“We are working to keep up with the trends to deter drug use on our campuses and educate parents so they can protect their children in the community,” he said.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Columbia County deputies say this man disguised himself as a Walmart employee and stole nearly...
Fake Walmart employee strikes again in Columbia County, stealing 19 iPhones
Christopher Bell has been charged in the death of a Harlem motorcyclist following a Columbia...
Driver charged in death of Harlem motorcyclist
Francis Porter, Jr.
Man arrested in double-fatal DUI crash on Plantation Road
The Richmond County Coroner says Barnes-Jones died of natural causes on April 8, 2021.
Community mourns loss of beloved W.S. Hornsby teacher
Will Smith and Antoine Fuqua
Will Smith pulls filming from Georgia over new voting law

Latest News

Identifying Autism: UofSC expert speaks on how COVID-19 is impacting early diagnosis
Johnson and Johnson vaccine on hold
Johnson and Johnson make up small percent of S.C. vaccinations, but crucial for small towns
AGS Highlights local artists this spring.
Augusta Regional Airport highlights local artists this spring
Neighbors have mixed feelings on Columbia County growth
Neighbors have mixed feelings on Columbia County growth