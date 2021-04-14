S.C. Gov. McMaster takes shot at NCAA for keeping championships out of states with discriminatory laws

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster took a shot at college athletics.

On Tuesday, the governor was asked how he felt about the NCAA barring states with anti-transgender legislation from hosting championship events.

“I think the NCAA ought to mind their own business,” McMaster said.

NCAA officials issued a statement in support of transgender athletes and in strong opposition against having events in places that could have a discriminatory environment.

Below 👇🏾: Governor @henrymcmaster’s statement on the NCAA’s support of transgender student-athletes. The organization said it wouldn’t hold events in states that aren’t “free of discrimination.” @WBTV_News https://t.co/pCLwiWgXFq — Morgan Newell WBTV (@MorganNewellTV) April 13, 2021

The NCAA Board of Governors says they “firmly and unequivocally” support the opportunity for transgender student-athletes to compete in college sports.

South Carolina lawmakers proposed a bill, “Save Women’s Sports Act,” which would make it state law that only people born with female anatomy can play on a girl’s middle or high school-level sports team in South Carolina.

There are two other bills working through the statehouse now that members of the transgender community say target them or leave them out. They say the simple message behind these bills puts lives in danger.

One bill is a bipartisan bill that bans anyone younger than 18 from getting any medical procedure including hormones or surgery related to changing the gender they were assigned at birth.

And the other bill is the hate crime legislation that now leaves out members of the LGBTQ community.

McMaster was asked if the NCAA’s decision changes how he feels about some transgender bills that are going through the House right now.

“If you want to pass laws, you can run for office,” McMaster said about the NCAA.

The NCAA has a long-standing policy that provides a more inclusive path for transgender participation in college sports.

The NCAA said its policy “requires testosterone suppression treatment for transgender women to compete in women’s sports” and “embraces the evolving science on this issue and is anchored in participation policies of both the International Olympic Committee and the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee.”

Read the full release from the NCAA below:

“The NCAA Board of Governors firmly and unequivocally supports the opportunity for transgender student-athletes to compete in college sports. This commitment is grounded in our values of inclusion and fair competition. The NCAA has a long-standing policy that provides a more inclusive path for transgender participation in college sports. Our approach — which requires testosterone suppression treatment for transgender women to compete in women’s sports — embraces the evolving science on this issue and is anchored in participation policies of both the International Olympic Committee and the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee. Inclusion and fairness can coexist for all student-athletes, including transgender athletes, at all levels of sport. Our clear expectation as the Association’s top governing body is that all student-athletes will be treated with dignity and respect. We are committed to ensuring that NCAA championships are open for all who earn the right to compete in them. When determining where championships are held, NCAA policy directs that only locations where hosts can commit to providing an environment that is safe, healthy and free of discrimination should be selected. We will continue to closely monitor these situations to determine whether NCAA championships can be conducted in ways that are welcoming and respectful of all participants.”

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.