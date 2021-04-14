Roadwork roundup: Street to close near Josey High; expect projects elsewhere next week

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGHT) - Eagles Way will be closed off 15th Street adjacent to T.W. Josey High School from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday.

Crews will install a water line between morning and afternoon school traffic hours to mitigate traffic impacts.

This four-hour task is associated with the ongoing project to widen and renovate the 15th Street corridor from MLK Jr. Boulevard to Government Road.

Beam’s Contracting Inc. was awarded the $10.5 million project funded by the Transportation Investment Act with a late summer 2022 expected completion.

The project will widen 15th Street from two lanes to four, 11-foot-wide lanes (two lanes in each direction) separated by a raised median with left-turn lanes at median openings and will resurface MLK Jr. Boulevard from Olive Road to 15th Street.

Five-foot wide sidewalks and bike lanes will be installed along the roadway, in addition to pedestrian crosswalks at signalized intersections. Lighting is also included in northern section work.

Highway due for work starting near Lincolnton

Nearly 14 miles of Lincoln County highway will become a work zone for the next two months.

State Highway 220 is due for major chip seal maintenance preservation starting Monday.

Georgia Department of Transportation crews are applying liquid emulsion and rock to combat roadway deterioration by water intrusion.

Drivers can expect daily delays Monday through April 22 from Woodlawn to State Highway 43.

Crews will use flagging stations and a pilot car to move traffic.

The project was initially planned for this week but has been delayed.

Also on roadways ...

There will be temporary lane closure(s) with lane shifts on North Belair Road next week in Columbia County. The lane closure will be to upgrade aerial fiber in the area of 825 N. Belair Road. The intermittent closure will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday.

In Columbia County, there will be a temporary road closure for all through traffic on Braddock Street between Flowing Wells Road and Pinehurst Drive. The closure will allow crews to replace stormwater utilities. The closure will be from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. this coming Thursday until April 19, weather permitting.

In Columbia County, there will be intermittent, temporary lane closure(s) with lane shift dur to paving on Bella Rose Drive, Tulip Drive, Sunflower Drive and Honey Lane within the Magnolia Hills subdivision. The temporary lane closure(s) will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 19-23. Expect delays please seek an alternate route if possible.

In Columbia County, there will be a temporary lane closure with lane shift in the 100 block of Moss Creek Drive to replace stormwater utilities. The closure will be daily from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Wednesday.

On Tuesday, both Interstate 20 Columbia County rest areas and the Augusta welcome center will close to the public. The welcome center will reopen Wednesday and the two rest areas should be online again April 22. The rest areas’ closure is required for the city of Harlem to relocate a sewer line. At the Augusta welcome center, a faulty traffic counting entrance ramp loop is scheduled for repair.

The will be intermittent, temporary lane closure(s) with lane shift on Lewiston Road from Columbia Road to Interstate 20. The lane closure will be daily from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. from Monday through April 30.

There will be a temporary lane closure on Autumn Trail at Lewiston Road from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Monday.

