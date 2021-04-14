Advertisement

Over $2 million in aviation funding coming to Augusta Regional Airport

By Staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2021 at 2:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Over $2 million in funding provided by grants from the U.S. Department of Transportation aim to help Augusta Regional Airport continue to recover from the pandemic.

Airports across the nation faced hardships throughout 2020 and into 2021 as travel hesitancy increased due to the spread of the coronavirus.

While last week Augusta Regional saw its biggest single-day crowd of travelers in the past year, the recently awarded grants will continue to fund the airport’s operations through the tail end of the pandemic.

The first award, funded through the Coronavirus Relief and Response Supplemental Appropriations Act, totals $2,610,848 and will provide economic relief for costs related to operations, personnel, cleaning, sanitization, janitorial services, debt service payments, and combating the spread of pathogens at the airport.

The second grant, secured through the Coronavirus Relief and Response Supplemental Appropriations Act Concessions, will bring $70,783 to the airport and will provide economic relief for rent and minimum annual guarantees, on-airport car rental, on-airport parking and in-terminal concessions located at primary airports.

Georgia Sen. Raphael Warnock announced the two grants on Wednesday.

“As Georgians begin to resume air travel, I want to ensure travel remains safe and efficient while we continue recovering from this pandemic.” said Senator Reverend Warnock. “I am proud to see these federal funds invested in Augusta, which will help our travel industry safely return to normal and, in turn, help stimulate Georgia’s state and local economies.”

