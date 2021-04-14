Nearly 5 million shots given in Georgia, 2.4 million in South Carolina

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - As of Wednesday, nearly 5 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in Georgia.

Officials say 31% of the Georgia population has received at least one dose and 17% is fully vaccinated. Between 10% and 20% of the population in the Georgia portion of the CSRA has gotten at least one shot. That’s a little below the total for the state as a whole. But for those fully vaccinate, the CSRA and the state as a whole have similar percentages.

In South Carolina, meanwhile, more than 2.4 million doses have been received by residents, with 23.7% pf the population fully vaccinated, according to state figures. A little over 30% of South Carolina residents in the CSRA have gotten at least one shot, and about 23% of South Carolina residents as a whole are fully vaccinated.

Vaccination clinics

University Health Care System is conducting a series of reservation-only, first-dose vaccination clinics at Tabernacle Baptist Church in Augusta, including a Moderna Clinic on April 20 (sign up at https://uhcs-covid-moderna-vaccine-clinic-18-plus.eventbrite.com ) and a Pfizer clinic on April 29 sign up at https://uhcs-pfizer-covid-clinic-16-plus.eventbrite.com ).

Gold Cross EMS will be holding a walk-in vaccination clinic from 1-6 p.m. Thursday at the Daniel Field Airport. The clinic will be set up inside the main hangar on the Highland Avenue side of the airport. Paramedics will be available to administer the vaccines in the parking lot for those not able to walk to the hangar. The second vaccine will be available at this same location on May 6 from 1-6 p.m. The Pfizer vaccine will be administered and no appointments are needed.

Also in the news …

University Hospital in Augusta reports 17 COVID-19 patients hospitalized as of Wednesday. That’s down from 21 on Monday. About a month ago, the hospital had 18 COVID-19 inpatients. On Feb. 15, the hospital had 68 and on Jan. 14, the hospital had 135.

