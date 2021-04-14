Advertisement

Missing teen could be in the North Augusta area

Seth David Cibak, 15.
Seth David Cibak, 15.(Source: North Augusta Department of Public Safety)
By Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2021 at 10:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - North Augusta Department of Public Safety is asking for help to locate 15-year-old Seth David Cibak.

He has been listed as a runaway juvenile and was last seen wearing khaki shorts with solid black tennis shoes and an unknown color shirt.

Officials say he should be on an all-black bicycle and carrying a large military-style camouflage backpack.

If you see Cibak, officials say to keep a visual on him and call 911 immediately.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Columbia County deputies say this man disguised himself as a Walmart employee and stole nearly...
Fake Walmart employee strikes again in Columbia County, stealing 19 iPhones
Christopher Bell has been charged in the death of a Harlem motorcyclist following a Columbia...
Driver charged in death of Harlem motorcyclist
Francis Porter, Jr.
Man arrested in double-fatal DUI crash on Plantation Road
The Richmond County Coroner says Barnes-Jones died of natural causes on April 8, 2021.
Community mourns loss of beloved W.S. Hornsby teacher
Will Smith and Antoine Fuqua
Will Smith pulls filming from Georgia over new voting law

Latest News

This Nov. 18, 2016 file photo shows Rep. John Lewis, D-Ga., in the Civil Rights Room in the...
Final thoughts from Rep. John Lewis to be published in July
Protestors gathered to demand the termination of a state representative in Burke County
Protestors gathered to demand the termination of a state representative in Burke County
Gov. McMaster announces new PGA tour event in S.C.
S.C. Gov. McMaster takes shot at NCAA for keeping championships out of states with discriminatory laws
At first, a simple snack appeared to look like an Uncrustable, a peanut butter and jelly pouch.
S.C. school district finds THC-infused peanut butter and jelly snack pouches