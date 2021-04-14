Missing teen could be in the North Augusta area

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - North Augusta Department of Public Safety is asking for help to locate 15-year-old Seth David Cibak.

He has been listed as a runaway juvenile and was last seen wearing khaki shorts with solid black tennis shoes and an unknown color shirt.

Officials say he should be on an all-black bicycle and carrying a large military-style camouflage backpack.

If you see Cibak, officials say to keep a visual on him and call 911 immediately.

