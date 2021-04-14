Missing teen could be in the North Augusta area
Published: Apr. 13, 2021 at 10:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - North Augusta Department of Public Safety is asking for help to locate 15-year-old Seth David Cibak.
He has been listed as a runaway juvenile and was last seen wearing khaki shorts with solid black tennis shoes and an unknown color shirt.
Officials say he should be on an all-black bicycle and carrying a large military-style camouflage backpack.
If you see Cibak, officials say to keep a visual on him and call 911 immediately.
Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.