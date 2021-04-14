James Brown birthday block party is back to downtown Augusta

AUGUSTA Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The James Brown birthday music and art block party is back to Downtown Augusta! Join the party with music, dancing, and art on May 1.

The party will take place Saturday from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. on James Brown Blvd. in downtown Augusta.

The party will be featuring DJ Matto, Slickerthanoil, Kut Daily, and Lady Marauder with live art demos curated by Lauryn Sprouse. There will also be a free special screening of the making of the James Brown mural by the artist Cole Frank Phail.

James Brown’s birthday block party. Come thru and get some “Soul Power”✊🏾 https://t.co/ZV8WYAJfKF — Deanna Brown (@JamesBrownGirl) April 14, 2021

The Augusta Commission had voted to allow the event despite disagreement from some commissioners.

District 1 Commissioner Jordan Johnson sponsored the block party, saying, “I think it’s time to celebrate the godfather of soul in a way that, that would not only make him proud but to make the community proud but that’ll make the community proud as well,” said Johnson.

Organizers for the block party said they will still enforce masks and social distancing.

