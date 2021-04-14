Advertisement

James Brown birthday block party is back to downtown Augusta

James Brown mural, downtown Augusta
James Brown mural, downtown Augusta(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2021 at 6:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The James Brown birthday music and art block party is back to Downtown Augusta! Join the party with music, dancing, and art on May 1.

The party will take place Saturday from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. on James Brown Blvd. in downtown Augusta.

The party will be featuring DJ Matto, Slickerthanoil, Kut Daily, and Lady Marauder with live art demos curated by Lauryn Sprouse. There will also be a free special screening of the making of the James Brown mural by the artist Cole Frank Phail.

The Augusta Commission had voted to allow the event despite disagreement from some commissioners.

District 1 Commissioner Jordan Johnson sponsored the block party, saying, “I think it’s time to celebrate the godfather of soul in a way that, that would not only make him proud but to make the community proud but that’ll make the community proud as well,” said Johnson.

Organizers for the block party said they will still enforce masks and social distancing.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Grocery store chain Food Lion has changed its policy regarding uniform requirements after the...
Grocery store reopens as a new Food Lion location in Augusta
Columbia County deputies say this man disguised himself as a Walmart employee and stole nearly...
Fake Walmart employee strikes again in Columbia County, stealing 19 iPhones
Francis Porter, Jr.
Man arrested in double-fatal DUI crash on Plantation Road
Seth David Cibak, 15.
Teen reported missing in North Augusta area found safe
Courtesy: LayoutSparks / Creative Commons Attribution 2.0 Generic
Aiken woman wins $300,000 from scratch-off lottery ticket

Latest News

Former police officer Kim Potter has been arrested and charged in the killing of Daunte Wright.
Former officer charged in Daunte Wright killing
The new network security operations center at the Georgia Cyber Center allows IT security...
New cybersecurity Ph.D. program comes to Augusta University students
I-TEAM: Food prices continue to soar one-year into COVID-19 pandemic
I-TEAM: Why are food prices still soaring?