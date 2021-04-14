Advertisement

Investigation of 14-year-old’s murder leads to 2nd arrest in Orangeburg County

Angel Goodwin
Angel Goodwin(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2021 at 5:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SANTEE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell announced that a second arrest has been made as a result of the investigation of a 2020 shooting that left a Santee 14-year-old dead.

Ravenell said 23-year-old Angel Goodwin has been charged with conspiracy. Bond was denied for the Santee woman during a hearing on Wednesday.

Her arrest comes after a 17-year-old Santee male was charged with murdering the 14-year-old.

Witnesses at a Tee Vee Road residence said gunfire erupted from a nearby wooded area, resulting in the 14-year-old’s death. Multiple witnesses identified the 17-year-old as the shooter, investigators said.

Orangeburg County sheriff’s investigators developed evidence that indicated Goodwin had in early March plotted to kill the 17-year-old who was charged with murdering the 14-year-old.

At the time of her arrest, Goodwin was out on bond for a shooting that sent a bystander to the hospital. That August 2019 case has yet to go to court.

“We’re continuing our investigation until we have in custody anyone and everyone connected in any way,” Ravenell said.

MORE | Twice-hunted local escapee faces more prison time

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Grocery store chain Food Lion has changed its policy regarding uniform requirements after the...
Grocery store reopens as a new Food Lion location in Augusta
Columbia County deputies say this man disguised himself as a Walmart employee and stole nearly...
Fake Walmart employee strikes again in Columbia County, stealing 19 iPhones
Francis Porter, Jr.
Man arrested in double-fatal DUI crash on Plantation Road
Seth David Cibak, 15.
Teen reported missing in North Augusta area found safe
Courtesy: LayoutSparks / Creative Commons Attribution 2.0 Generic
Aiken woman wins $300,000 from scratch-off lottery ticket

Latest News

Young child excited to clean up the community.
4-year-old Cleans the Community
UofSC partners with Major League Soccer
UofSC partners with Major League Soccer
New Food Lion Supermarket opens in Augusta
New Food Lion Supermarket opens in Augusta
Georgia Department of Transportation crews are applying liquid emulsion and rock to State...
Roadwork roundup: Highway due for work starting next week near Lincolnton