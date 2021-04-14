Investigation of 14-year-old’s murder leads to 2nd arrest in Orangeburg County

SANTEE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell announced that a second arrest has been made as a result of the investigation of a 2020 shooting that left a Santee 14-year-old dead.

Ravenell said 23-year-old Angel Goodwin has been charged with conspiracy. Bond was denied for the Santee woman during a hearing on Wednesday.

Her arrest comes after a 17-year-old Santee male was charged with murdering the 14-year-old.

Witnesses at a Tee Vee Road residence said gunfire erupted from a nearby wooded area, resulting in the 14-year-old’s death. Multiple witnesses identified the 17-year-old as the shooter, investigators said.

Orangeburg County sheriff’s investigators developed evidence that indicated Goodwin had in early March plotted to kill the 17-year-old who was charged with murdering the 14-year-old.

At the time of her arrest, Goodwin was out on bond for a shooting that sent a bystander to the hospital. That August 2019 case has yet to go to court.

“We’re continuing our investigation until we have in custody anyone and everyone connected in any way,” Ravenell said.

