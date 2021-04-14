Advertisement

How South Carolina current and former foster youths can get pandemic aid

(WTOK)
By Staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2021 at 1:22 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Emergency pandemic relief funds are available for young people between ages 14 and 26 who are or were in foster care.

The funds are being made available through the federal $2.3 trillion Consolidated Appropriations Act.

More than $4.1 million will be available to be distributed by the South Carolina Department of Social Services.

In South Carolina, 3,847 people are potentially eligible.

Potential benefits include:

  • Funds to assist with basic needs like food, access to technology and other expenses.
  • The award is temporarily raised to up to $12,000 per academic year for higher education.
  • Housing assistance and resources to help eligible youths get into or maintain a home.
  • Ability to re-enter foster care if the youth is under age 22 and aged out of foster care between Jan. 27, 2020, and April 30, 2021.
  • Transportation allowance to help with obtaining or maintaining a vehicle.
  • Ability to remain in care so youths do not age out during the crisis and gain access to more support.

Eligible youth will need to add their name to the “Older Youth Pandemic Relief” list for South Carolina, which is administered by the social services agency.

For more information, call 803-995-0835 or email independentliving@dss.sc.gov.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Columbia County deputies say this man disguised himself as a Walmart employee and stole nearly...
Fake Walmart employee strikes again in Columbia County, stealing 19 iPhones
Francis Porter, Jr.
Man arrested in double-fatal DUI crash on Plantation Road
Grocery store chain Food Lion has changed its policy regarding uniform requirements after the...
Grocery store reopens as a new Food Lion location in Augusta
Seth David Cibak, 15.
Teen reported missing in North Augusta area found safe
Hurricane Dorian moves up the Atlantic seaboard.
I-TEAM: Evacuees may not be able to flee to Augusta this hurricane season

Latest News

Johnah Schafner's mugshots through the years.
Twice-hunted local escapee faces more prison time
Pedro Elias Santiago
Can you help Wadley police find this missing man?
Courtesy: LayoutSparks / Creative Commons Attribution 2.0 Generic
Aiken woman wins $300,000 from scratch-off lottery ticket
Grocery store chain Food Lion has changed its policy regarding uniform requirements after the...
Grocery store reopens as a new Food Lion location in Augusta