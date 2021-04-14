How South Carolina current and former foster youths can get pandemic aid

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Emergency pandemic relief funds are available for young people between ages 14 and 26 who are or were in foster care.

The funds are being made available through the federal $2.3 trillion Consolidated Appropriations Act.

More than $4.1 million will be available to be distributed by the South Carolina Department of Social Services.

In South Carolina, 3,847 people are potentially eligible.

Potential benefits include:

Funds to assist with basic needs like food, access to technology and other expenses.

The award is temporarily raised to up to $12,000 per academic year for higher education.

Housing assistance and resources to help eligible youths get into or maintain a home.

Ability to re-enter foster care if the youth is under age 22 and aged out of foster care between Jan. 27, 2020, and April 30, 2021.

Transportation allowance to help with obtaining or maintaining a vehicle.

Ability to remain in care so youths do not age out during the crisis and gain access to more support.

Eligible youth will need to add their name to the “Older Youth Pandemic Relief” list for South Carolina, which is administered by the social services agency.

For more information, call 803-995-0835 or email independentliving@dss.sc.gov.

