Final thoughts from Rep. John Lewis to be published in July

This Nov. 18, 2016 file photo shows Rep. John Lewis, D-Ga., in the Civil Rights Room in the...
This Nov. 18, 2016 file photo shows Rep. John Lewis, D-Ga., in the Civil Rights Room in the Nashville Public Library in Nashville, Tenn. The award-winning graphic novels about the congressmen and civil rights activist John Lewis will continue a year after his death. Abrams announced Tuesday that “Run: Book One” will be published Aug. 3, just over a year after Lewis died at age 80.(AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 13, 2021 at 11:21 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
NEW YORK (AP) — Some last thoughts from Rep. John Lewis will be published as a book this summer.

Grand Central Publishing announced Tuesday that Lewis’ “Carry On: Reflections for a New Generation” will come out July 13. That’s almost a year after he died at age 80.

The publisher says the book includes comments from the civil rights activist and longtime Democratic congressman from Georgia on “courage, faith, activism, humility, forgiveness, marriage, death, the pandemic and much more.” Fellow civil rights activist Andrew Young will contribute a foreword.

The audio edition will be narrated by actor Don Cheadle.

