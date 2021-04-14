Advertisement

Domino’s tests pizza delivery via robot

By CNN staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2021 at 11:17 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Some people will soon be getting their pizza delivered by a robot.

This week, Domino’s is rolling out a robot-car delivery service to select customers in Houston.

Customers can get texts and updates on the car’s location.

Once the car arrives, the customer enters a code on a touchscreen, and the car doors open up, revealing a pizza.

There’s no word on when the service might expand, but Domino’s senior vice president and chief innovation officer said it will help them better improve robot deliveries.

Domino’s isn’t the first pizza chain to play around with this technology.

In 2018, Pizza Hut announced it was working with Toyota to release a fully autonomous delivery vehicle.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Columbia County deputies say this man disguised himself as a Walmart employee and stole nearly...
Fake Walmart employee strikes again in Columbia County, stealing 19 iPhones
Francis Porter, Jr.
Man arrested in double-fatal DUI crash on Plantation Road
Grocery store chain Food Lion has changed its policy regarding uniform requirements after the...
Grocery store reopens as a new Food Lion location in Augusta
Hurricane Dorian moves up the Atlantic seaboard.
I-TEAM: Evacuees may not be able to flee to Augusta this hurricane season
Anyone with information about this man is urged to contact Inv. Anthony Gregory at 706-821-1451...
Do you recognize this Augusta sexual battery suspect?

Latest News

In this photo released by the Russian Foreign Ministry Press Service, Iranian President Hassan...
Iran supreme leader: Vienna nuclear deal offers ‘not worth looking at’
Jonah Robert Schafner, 33.
Local escapee who’s been the subject of 2 manhunts could face even more prison time now
Vice President Kamala Harris is planning a trip to Mexico and Guatemala in her role leading the...
Harris planning first trip abroad to Mexico, Guatemala
FILE - In this Tuesday, March 10, 2009, file photo, former financier Bernie Madoff exits...
Ponzi schemer Bernie Madoff dies in prison at 82
Vice President Kamala Harris is planning a trip to Mexico and Guatemala in her role leading the...
VP Harris announces trip to Mexico, Guatemala