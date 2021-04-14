Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Lows will drop to the mid and upper 50s outside of Augusta. Areas inside the Augusta Metro will likely stay in the 60s.

Dry and warm Wednesday before rain shows up Wednesday night into Thursday. (WRDW)

More clouds begin to role in during the day today as another front approaches the region. Highs will be above average in the upper 80s, some spots could hit 90. Winds will be a little breezier between 8-15 mph out of the southwest. We should stay dry during the day, but the front will move through tonight into Thursday bringing the chance for isolated to scattered showers.

Rain chances will continue early Thursday for the CSRA, but afternoon rain chances should only hang around for areas south and east of Augusta. Rain totals don’t look impressive and should stay below 0.25″ for most of the area. Morning lows Thursday will be in the upper 50s and low 60s. Highs in the afternoon will be more seasonal and stay in the mid to upper 70s. Winds will be breezy out of the northwest between 10-15 mph.

Dry and seasonal weather expected Friday with morning lows in the upper 40s and afternoons highs in the mid 70s. A few clouds are expected to stick around Friday, but we should be dry.

A few showers look possible again by Saturday as another rain maker moves through the region. Lows Saturday will be near 50 and afternoon highs will remain slightly below normal in the mid to low 70s.

We should be dry Sunday with partly cloudy skies and highs a little warmer in the mid to upper 70s.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.