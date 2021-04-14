Crop duster pilot killed in crash south of Macon

PINEVIEW, Ga. (AP) — The pilot of a crop dusting plane was killed in a crash in Georgia.

Wilcox County Emergency Management Agency Director Larry Brown said it happened about 9 a.m. Tuesday, about four miles outside of the town of Pineview.

WMAZ-TV reports Brown said it appears the pilot hit a set of heavy duty power lines, causing the plane to go down.

The pilot, the sole occupant, was killed. His name has not been released. No one else was injured.

