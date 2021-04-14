Advertisement

Can you help Wadley police find this missing man?

Pedro Elias Santiago
Pedro Elias Santiago(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2021 at 11:45 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Police in Wadley, Ga are searching for a 42-year-old man who was reported missing last Saturday.

The Wadley Police Department reports that Pedro Elias Santiago was last seen on April 3 at his place of employment, Battle Lumber Co, Inc. located at 11261 Jefferson Davis Highway in Wadley.

Santiago is described as a Hispanic male who is 5-feet-1-inch tall and weighs 125 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair. His last known clothing description is not known at this time.

Anyone with any information on Santiago’s whereabouts or has been in his presence on or after April 3 are urged contact the Wadley Police Department at (478) 252-9401.

Arson suspected in fire this week at Evans storage unit

