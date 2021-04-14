Body found after boater falls into river in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The body of a missing boater has been found, according to the mayor pro tem of Port Wentworth.

A boat capsized Saturday evening near the Colonial Oil Dock, located along the Savannah riverfront, west of the Talmadge Bridge in an industrial area.

The boat is believed to have entered the river at Houlihan Boat Ramp in Port Wentworth. The boat then struck an unmanned barge in the river around 5 p.m., and three people were ejected from the vessel, according to the U.S. Coast Guard Marine Safety Unit in Savannah.

A boat capsized in the Savannah River on Saturday evening. Rescue efforts are underway for a missing man. (Source: U.S. Coast Guard Southeast) (Coast Guard)

Officials have confirmed the three people are a family from Hardeeville, S.C.

Nearby crews rescued a woman and a child from the river, according to the U.S. Coast Guard Marine Safety Unit. Savannah Fire administered aid to the rescued woman and child after Chatham Marine Patrol transported them to a vessel at Savannah Fire’s dock.

The child was transported to a nearby hospital, according to Chuck Kearns, chief of Chatham Emergency Services. Both the woman and child are in good condition, according to a tweet from the U.S. Coast Guard.

