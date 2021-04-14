Advertisement

Augusta Regional Airport highlights local artists this spring

By Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2021 at 8:19 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta Regional Airport (AGS) is excited to provide the traveling public with amazing works of art from local artists throughout the year!

The AGS Art Committee issued an artist “all call” in 2020 for local artists to submit their work for display in the main terminal building. A select few were chosen, from numerous submissions, to have their work on display.

The airport is the perfect venue to have the artwork viewed by thousands of travelers, as well as, showcase the amazing talent of the local art community. Two artists were selected to have their work in the main terminal for the second quarter of the year.

Geinene Carson’s use of bright colors highlights her current theme, neuro-centric subject matter, and creative advocacy. She has her Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in painting and sculpture, earned from William Carey College.

Christina Rice uses multi, dry, media for her pieces. Her work is often mistaken as portraits. Her themes are based on mythology and historical characters. Her work has been shown in galleries and festivals across the U.S.

For more information on these artists and the AGS Art Program, please visit the Augusta Regional Airport Art Program.

