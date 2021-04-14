Advertisement

Aiken woman wins $300,000 from scratch-off lottery ticket

Courtesy: LayoutSparks / Creative Commons Attribution 2.0 Generic
Courtesy: LayoutSparks / Creative Commons Attribution 2.0 Generic(KNOE)
Published: Apr. 14, 2021 at 10:50 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) – It was raining money when an Aiken woman threw her $300,000 winning lottery ticket up in the air.

“I was ecstatic,” the winner said, when she scratched off a top prize win. “My husband had to calm me down.”

She told South Carolina Education Lottery officials that she buys tickets once a year and paid $10 for the winning Mega Bucks ticket at the Quick Pantry #103 on York St. NE in Aiken. She scratched the ticket at home, where she plans to make some changes.

“I want home renovations,” she said.

A $30,000 dream come true in Barnwell: Late-night lottery winner wakes family

The winner overcame odds of 1 in 780,000 to win the first top prize of $300,000 in the $10 Mega Bucks game. Five top prizes remain in the game.

Quick Pantry #103 in Aiken received a commission of $3,000 for selling the claimed ticket.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Columbia County deputies say this man disguised himself as a Walmart employee and stole nearly...
Fake Walmart employee strikes again in Columbia County, stealing 19 iPhones
Francis Porter, Jr.
Man arrested in double-fatal DUI crash on Plantation Road
Grocery store chain Food Lion has changed its policy regarding uniform requirements after the...
Grocery store reopens as a new Food Lion location in Augusta
Hurricane Dorian moves up the Atlantic seaboard.
I-TEAM: Evacuees may not be able to flee to Augusta this hurricane season
Anyone with information about this man is urged to contact Inv. Anthony Gregory at 706-821-1451...
Do you recognize this Augusta sexual battery suspect?

Latest News

Jonah Robert Schafner, 33.
Local escapee who’s been the subject of 2 manhunts could face even more prison time now
Pedro Elias Santiago
Can you help Wadley police find this missing man?
Grocery store chain Food Lion has changed its policy regarding uniform requirements after the...
Grocery store reopens as a new Food Lion location in Augusta
Augusta Mayor Hardie Davis, Jr. spoke Wednesday on new efforts to re-open certain businesses....
State of the City address goes virtual this week in Augusta