Aiken woman wins $300,000 from scratch-off lottery ticket

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) – It was raining money when an Aiken woman threw her $300,000 winning lottery ticket up in the air.

“I was ecstatic,” the winner said, when she scratched off a top prize win. “My husband had to calm me down.”

She told South Carolina Education Lottery officials that she buys tickets once a year and paid $10 for the winning Mega Bucks ticket at the Quick Pantry #103 on York St. NE in Aiken. She scratched the ticket at home, where she plans to make some changes.

“I want home renovations,” she said.

The winner overcame odds of 1 in 780,000 to win the first top prize of $300,000 in the $10 Mega Bucks game. Five top prizes remain in the game.

Quick Pantry #103 in Aiken received a commission of $3,000 for selling the claimed ticket.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.