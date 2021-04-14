Aiken Technical College announces plans for graduation

GRANITEVILLE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Aiken Technical College will have its 2021 commencement ceremony May 4, with a keynote speech by Keyatta Priester, community development manager for Aiken Electric Cooperative.

The ceremony will begin at 7 p.m. May 4 at the University of South Carolina Aiken Convocation Center, 2049 Champion Way in Graniteville.

In observance of COVID-19 safety protocols, in-person attendance will be limited, with tickets required. Each graduate will receive up to two tickets for their guests. Face masks will be required for attendees.

Other guests and community members are invited to participate in the event virtually via live stream at www.atc.edu/graduation.

More than 340 graduates will receive credentials, including associate degrees, diplomas and certificates.

Priester’s career includes about 20 years in the utility industry, and she is the first African-American woman to serve in her role with the co-op.

Since 2016, she has served as a commissioner for the college’s governing board.

She is also involved in numerous local, state, and national organizations and has received many awards and recognitions for her efforts.

Recently, the United Way of Aiken County recognized Priester for her work to ensure local communities have the resources needed during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.