Advertisement

Aiken Technical College announces plans for graduation

Keyatta Priester
Keyatta Priester(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2021 at 4:05 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRANITEVILLE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Aiken Technical College will have its 2021 commencement ceremony May 4, with a keynote speech by Keyatta Priester, community development manager for Aiken Electric Cooperative.

The ceremony will begin at 7 p.m. May 4 at the University of South Carolina Aiken Convocation Center, 2049 Champion Way in Graniteville.

In observance of COVID-19 safety protocols, in-person attendance will be limited, with tickets required. Each graduate will receive up to two tickets for their guests. Face masks will be required for attendees.

MORE | Regents launch cyber Ph.D. program at AU, hold off on tuition hikes

Other guests and community members are invited to participate in the event virtually via live stream at www.atc.edu/graduation.

More than 340 graduates will receive credentials, including associate degrees, diplomas and certificates.

Priester’s career includes about 20 years in the utility industry, and she is the first African-American woman to serve in her role with the co-op.

Since 2016, she has served as a commissioner for the college’s governing board.

She is also involved in numerous local, state, and national organizations and has received many awards and recognitions for her efforts.

Recently, the United Way of Aiken County recognized Priester for her work to ensure local communities have the resources needed during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Grocery store chain Food Lion has changed its policy regarding uniform requirements after the...
Grocery store reopens as a new Food Lion location in Augusta
Columbia County deputies say this man disguised himself as a Walmart employee and stole nearly...
Fake Walmart employee strikes again in Columbia County, stealing 19 iPhones
Francis Porter, Jr.
Man arrested in double-fatal DUI crash on Plantation Road
Seth David Cibak, 15.
Teen reported missing in North Augusta area found safe
Courtesy: LayoutSparks / Creative Commons Attribution 2.0 Generic
Aiken woman wins $300,000 from scratch-off lottery ticket

Latest News

North Augusta Greeneway repaving finishes up early
Section of North Augusta Greeneway reopens after repaving process
North Augusta Greeneway repaving finishes up early
North Augusta Greeneway repaving finishes up early
A boat capsized in the Savannah River on Saturday evening. Rescue efforts are underway for a...
Body found after boater falls into river in Savannah
South Carolina State House
S.C. House passes April 26 deadline for in-person classes