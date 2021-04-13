Advertisement

Twins, Wolves, Wild postpone games following police shooting

The Timberwolves, Twins, and Wild all cancelled their games in response to the Brooklyn Park Shooting.(KVLY)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 8:56 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Twins, Wild and Timberwolves have postponed games scheduled for Monday.

The decisions were made following the fatal police shooting of a Black man, Daunte Wright, in a nearby suburb. The Red Sox and Twins were supposed to start a four-game series. There was no immediate word about rescheduling. The Wild will play the St. Louis Blues on May 12 instead. The Timberwolves’ game against the Brooklyn Nets also was postponed.

Daunte Wright was killed Sunday when a Brooklyn Center police officer fired a handgun instead of a stun gun after a traffic stop.

