Suspect due in court over shooting of Georgia officers

By Staff and wire reports
Published: Apr. 13, 2021 at 3:57 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
VILLA RICA, Ga. - A suspect in a police chase and deadly shooting was expected in court today.

Aaron Shelton, 22, has been charged with aggravated assault and aggravated battery.

Police say Shelton and his cousin Pier led police on a high-speed chase early Monday west of Atlanta.

Authorities reported one of them hung out the window and used a rifle to shoot at officers, injuring three of them.

Police shot and killed Pier Shelton.

Carroll County sheriff’s spokesperson Investigator Ashley Hulsey said the chase was initiated by the Georgia State Patrol and ended in the area of State Highway 61 near Flat Rock Road.

The chase started around 3:30 a.m. when officers stopped a vehicle traveling at 111 mph, authorities said. The vehicle took off and the pursuit began.

Local police officers joined the chase.

