Students at AU, East Georgia State College won’t face tuition hikes

Augusta University
Augusta University(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2021 at 1:35 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The University System of Georgia regents have decided not to increase tuition for the 2021-22 school year at its schools, which include Augusta University and East Georgia State College.

It’s the fourth time in six years there’s been no increase in tuition rates for schools in the system.

“USG over the past several years has remained committed to making public higher education as affordable as possible for students and their families, while maintaining results that rank our campuses among some of the best in the nation,” Chancellor Steve Wrigley said.

“We are grateful for the support of the Board and state leaders toward this priority, and recognize students’ hard work especially over the past year to maintain success toward graduating and entering Georgia’s workforce with college degrees.”

The regents also approved a recommendation of no increases to any mandatory fees for the 2021-2022 academic year.

Georgia now has the third-lowest median tuition compared to the other 15 states in the Southern Regional Education Board when it comes to four-year undergraduate schools.

