South Carolina to buy hundreds of school buses with Volkswagen settlement funds

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster announced Tuesday the state is purchasing 235 new school buses and three public transit buses.

According to information from the governor’s office, the buses are being purchased with a second round of Volkswagen Environmental Mitigation Trust funds.

Horry County Schools is among the 12 districts set to receive the new propane school buses.

State Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman said this announcement shows South Carolina is fully committed to providing the safest, most efficient and environmentally-friendly school buses in the nation.

“With the purchase of these 235 propane buses, South Carolina will now have 453 propane buses in our fleet, making our state the largest single owner of propane buses in the United States,” Spearman said.

It’s not just students and families benefiting from this purchase.

The Pee Dee Regional Transportation Authority is getting two electric transit buses, along with the infrastructure needed to charge them.

These will be the first electric transit buses for the PDRTA.

According to the governor’s office, the initiative represents a $24.54 million investment in school buses and public transit.

