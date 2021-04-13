Advertisement

South Carolina to buy hundreds of school buses with Volkswagen settlement funds

(WCAX)
By Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2021 at 1:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster announced Tuesday the state is purchasing 235 new school buses and three public transit buses.

According to information from the governor’s office, the buses are being purchased with a second round of Volkswagen Environmental Mitigation Trust funds.

Horry County Schools is among the 12 districts set to receive the new propane school buses.

MORE | S.C. attorney general leads peers in effort to fight statehood for D.C.

State Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman said this announcement shows South Carolina is fully committed to providing the safest, most efficient and environmentally-friendly school buses in the nation.

“With the purchase of these 235 propane buses, South Carolina will now have 453 propane buses in our fleet, making our state the largest single owner of propane buses in the United States,” Spearman said.

It’s not just students and families benefiting from this purchase.

The Pee Dee Regional Transportation Authority is getting two electric transit buses, along with the infrastructure needed to charge them.

These will be the first electric transit buses for the PDRTA.

According to the governor’s office, the initiative represents a $24.54 million investment in school buses and public transit.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved

Most Read

Columbia County deputies say this man disguised himself as a Walmart employee and stole nearly...
Fake Walmart employee strikes again in Columbia County, stealing 19 iPhones
Christopher Bell has been charged in the death of a Harlem motorcyclist following a Columbia...
Driver charged in death of Harlem motorcyclist
The Richmond County Coroner says Barnes-Jones died of natural causes on April 8, 2021.
Community mourns loss of beloved W.S. Hornsby teacher
Georgia State Patrol
Georgia officers injured in chase, shooting west of Atlanta; 1 suspect dead
Will Smith and Antoine Fuqua
Will Smith pulls filming from Georgia over new voting law

Latest News

Billie R. Slusser
Hephzibah man arrested for shooting mother, police with pellet gun
Stone Mountain, finished in 1972, has drawn millions of visitors to the Georgia state park...
Stone Mountain Park denies permit for Confederate event
Augusta University
Students at AU, East Georgia State College won’t face tuition hikes
South Carolina litter
South Carolina police crack down on littering this week