Richmond County election officials discuss new polling site after old location deemed unsafe

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Board of Elections was set to discuss the Peach State’s new voting law Monday night, but is now putting those discussions on hold until Thursday.

However, officials did talk about solutions to one of the local polling locations.

They looked at four places that could replace the Minnick Park polling site.

One of the locations they discussed is the Bethel Community Apostolic Church.

It’s near the old site and has enough space for voters.

The plan is to officially move there next year.

But if there’s a special election in November, officials plan to go ahead and use the new location for it.

The building at Minnick Park has sustained structural damage and an inspection has been deemed structurally unsafe for occupancy, according to the Richmond County Election Board.

