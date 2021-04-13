Advertisement

QB Sam Darnold excited to be where he’s ‘wanted’ in Carolina

FILE - New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold rolls out to pass against the New England Patriots...
FILE - New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold rolls out to pass against the New England Patriots in the first half of an NFL football game in Foxborough, Mass., in this Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, file photo. The 23-year-old quarterback was considered an untouchable player on the roster only a year ago. General manager Joe Douglas has backed off that stance, though, and it could signal a major change at the position as free agency and the NFL draft approach. “I will answer the call if it's made,” Douglas said Wednesday, March 3, 2021, when asked if he'd listen to offers for Darnold from other teams. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)(AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File | AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 8:54 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — When Sam Darnold came to the Jets as the No. 3 overall pick in the 2018 draft his goal was to spend the next 20 years in New York and win a lot of Super Bowls.

He said that made being traded to the Carolina Panthers after just three non-playoff seasons all the more difficult to accept. Darnold said when he heard the Jets were going to trade him it was a “tough pill to swallow.” But he’s embracing a “fresh start” with a team that truly wants him.

