QB Sam Darnold excited to be where he’s ‘wanted’ in Carolina

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — When Sam Darnold came to the Jets as the No. 3 overall pick in the 2018 draft his goal was to spend the next 20 years in New York and win a lot of Super Bowls.

He said that made being traded to the Carolina Panthers after just three non-playoff seasons all the more difficult to accept. Darnold said when he heard the Jets were going to trade him it was a “tough pill to swallow.” But he’s embracing a “fresh start” with a team that truly wants him.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.