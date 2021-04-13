Advertisement

Patriots receiver Julian Edelman announces retirement

New England Patriots' Julian Edelman, left, and Tom Brady celebrate after the NFL Super Bowl 53...
New England Patriots' Julian Edelman, left, and Tom Brady celebrate after the NFL Super Bowl 53 football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019, in Atlanta. The Patriots won 13-3. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)(GIM)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 8:55 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
BOSTON (AP) — Citing a knee injury that cut his 2020 season short after just six games, receiver Julian Edelman says that he is retiring from the NFL after 11 seasons.

Earlier in the day, the Patriots terminated the contract of the Super Bowl 53 MVP after the receiver failed a physical. It brings an abrupt end to the 11-year New England tenure of the 34-year-old receiver, who was a favorite option of quarterback Tom Brady and whose fingertip catch helped complete the Patriots’ historic Super Bowl 51 comeback win over the Atlanta Falcons.

